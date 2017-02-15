Oshkosh North pulls away from Kaukauna

OSHKOSH – Few teams can answer runs as well as the Oshkosh North boys’ basketball team.

The Spartans displayed their ability to strike quickly and decisively in their 73-54 win over Kaukauna in Tuesday’s Fox Valley Association game at Oshkosh North.

The win puts Oshkosh North (19-0, 15-0 FVA) in the driver’s seat for the conference title. A win at Appleton North on Friday would clinch at least a share of the crown for the Spartans, the top-ranked team in Division 1 in both the latest Associated Press and the wissports.net polls.

“We get the best from every team,” Oshkosh North guard Shane Wissink said. “And when those teams make runs, we huddle up quick and stick together and play as a team. We go back to basics to what we’ve done all year. We share the rock and hit open shots. That’s what we do.”

LIVESTREAM REPLAY:Kaukauna vs. Oshkosh North

Kaukauna’s Eric Carl buried a 3-pointer at the 2:50 mark in the first half to pull the Ghosts within 25-23, but North answered with a 7-0 run sparked by Philip Flory’s 3-pointer that pushed the lead back up to 32-23.

With the score 34-28 early in the second half, the Spartans rattled off a 14-0 run that had a mix of what North does well: shoot the three, rebound, force turnovers thanks to its 1-3-1 zone defense, and score off transition.

Kaukauna would get to within 58-50 on another bucket from Carl, but North closed out the game with a 15-4 run.

“You always want to take care of the basketball and by doing so you eliminate some of their transition and run-outs,” Kaukauna coach Mike Schalow said. “Unfortunately that was our problem tonight. We knew what could be a difference-maker. We have to take care of the ball and we turned it over too many times in the first half.

“Second half, kind of the same thing. We kicked the ball around and threw it around and those turnovers lead to some run-outs. But more importantly, they’re taking away possessions and opportunities for us to score. Once we got behind it was an uphill battle.”

Wissink led all scorers with 24 points and North showed balance with Tyrese Haliburton (13), Flory (16) and Quincy Anderson (10) also scoring in double digits. Carl led Kaukauna (12-8, 10-6) with 17 points and Jordan McCabe added 16.

“That’s exactly what we want to do,” Wissink said of the diverse scoring. “There’s no guy on the team that wants to score each and every single point. We’re all about each other. I think that’s what makes us very good. We’re all about making each other better and hoping each other succeeds. I think that’s big.”

Kaukauna… …26 28 — 54 Oshkosh North… …32 41 — 73

Kaukauna: Carl 17, McCabe 16, McDaniel 4, Vosters 4, Ferris 9, Kurey 4. Totals 20 4-9 54. Three-pointers: Carl 3, McCabe 3, Ferris 3, McDaniel. Fouls: 15.

Oshkosh North: Wissink 24, Anderson 10, Haliburton 13, Hickey 8, Flory 16, Deng 2. Totals 23 19-22 73. Three-pointers: Wissink 3, Anderson 2, Flory 2, Haliburton. Fouls: 11.

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191 or rarguello@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @PCRicardo