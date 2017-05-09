Okla. football player crosses graduation stage eight months after suffering brain injury

Eight months after suffering a life-altering brain injury on the football field, a senior in Oklahoma crossed the stage at his high school’s graduation ceremony.

On Friday, Holdenville (Okla.) senior Oske Lowe was able to cross the graduation stage. Oklahoma’s KOTV News on 6 reported the story.

According to the “Oske’s Journey” Facebook page, Lowe didn’t officially graduate, but the school allowed him to be an honorary member of the class of 2017 and cross the stage with his classmates.

“So glad and blessed to be home and he was able to participate in the senior activities the last two weeks,” the family wrote on the Oske’s Journey page.

In an April 13 update, family members said it had been 32 weeks since Lowe’s injury.

Lowe was injured during the second game of the season, on Thursday, Sept. 1. During the varsity game against Shawnee, Lowe came off the field with a painful headache that got worse over the next few minutes. As Lowe was being taken to the stretcher, he lost consciousness. According to KOTV, an ambulance took Lowe to a local hospital but he was quickly taken by air ambulance to the Oklahoma University Medical Center. He then underwent surgery at about 1 a.m. to relieve the pressure that the bleeding was putting on his brain.

He suffered subdural hematoma and several mini strokes, and is still recovering.

“We are doing so much better because we have Jesus in our heart and by our side and with the help from everyone’s prayers and support,” Lowe’s mother, Nancy, wrote on the Oske’s Journey page. “I can’t thank everyone enough.”

After staying for several months at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital, Lowe is now at home with his family.