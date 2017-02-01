Overlooked P-W star Jared Smith lands at Michigan Tech

Jared Smith really didn’t have a clue of what to expect.

After dashing his way to one of the most decorated careers by a high school running back in state history, the Pewamo-Westphalia standout figured there would be plenty of interest on the recruiting trail.

But for Smith, that never really materialized.

“I wasn’t really expecting anything so it wasn’t anything too crazy,” Smith said as he reflected on the recruiting process. “Over the years I’ve talked to a lot of coaches. I guess everything just kind of worked out. Now I’ve got a place to play, so I’m not going to complain.”

The 6-foot Smith will have a chance to continue playing football at Michigan Tech and will celebrate his decision with a signing ceremony Friday.

Smith, who ran for 8,179 rushing yards, 123 touchdowns and set five MHSAA state records during his varsity career, chose the Huskies over Northwood. He was primarily looked at by GLIAC programs, but also had a little contact with Central Michigan during the recruiting process.

“I’ve obviously done well in high school and I don’t really know what more I could have done,” said Smith, who set the state single-season rushing yards record as a junior and led P-W to a Division 7 state title as a senior. “Most colleges weren’t showing much interest. Even Michigan Tech, they were originally saying I would probably be a preferred walk-on. After my official visit and a little work out with the team I was able to earn a scholarship.”

P-W coach Jeremy Miller was surprised by the lack of interest in Smith considering his body of work. He believes Smith has all the intangibles you look for in a football player and believes Michigan Tech got a steal.

“I feel like he was overlooked,” Miller said. “I feel like for whatever reason some of these colleges took a look at him and they didn’t think that he fit whatever system that they were running. He’s a football player and he’s going to do very well.

“When he went up there and worked out for them I think they saw that potential and that’s why they made the offer. He is a big strong, physical kid and he loves football. I think he’s going to make himself to an even better football player up there.”

Smith believes playing for a small school, P-W has about 450 students in its middle school/high school, as well as questions about his speed may have limited the interest from colleges.

But those doubts have added to drive for Smith to get better

“That’s kind of pushing me right now,” Smith said. “I’ve been in the weight room since football ended and am working hard still. I’m keeping in shape and everything. It just kind of drives you to keep on working.

“The biggest thing for me is focusing on my speed and agility. I’m not slow, but that was probably my biggest weakness at the college level.”

