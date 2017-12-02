Owasso (Okla.) knocks off No. 17 Tulsa Union for first state title since 1974

Kisses for gold all around for Owasso, your 2017 Class 6A-I State Champions.#okpreps @OwassoAthletics pic.twitter.com/un7oTb57jU — OSSAA (@OSSAAOnline) December 2, 2017

For the first time since 1995, the Oklahoma Class 6A-1 football champion is not either Tulsa Union or Jenks. With a 21-14 victory over No. 17 Tulsa Union Friday night, it was Owasso who broke the streak.

For the Rams, it marks their first state title since 1974.

The only loss for Owasso (12-1) this year was a 44-41 overtime decision at the hands of then-No. 25 Tulsa Union on Sept. 29. The Rams were able to avenge that defeat in the program’s biggest win in 43 years.

The Owasso Rams are the 2017 6A-1 State Champions!!!! #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/seZFXnCxyY — Owasso Athletics (@OwassoAthletics) December 2, 2017

Friday night, the Owasso defense intercepted Union at the goal line in the final minute to win and thus snap the Jenks/Union 21-year hold on the Okla. big-school state title.

Per the Tulsa World, Owasso QB Will Kuehne had a pair of 1-yard runs for the Rams while running back Bryce Cabrera amassed 202 total yards and a TD. For Bill Blankenship, in his first year as Owasso’s head coach, this marked his third straight high school title (he had one at Union before becoming a college coach, and one last year at Fayetteville High in Ark.).

The party’s not over yet. The State Champions 🏆 are leaving TU and headed straight back to Owasso Stadium. Lights are going to be on and music is going to be loud. Let’s celebrate all night long. — Owasso Athletics (@OwassoAthletics) December 2, 2017

Union, which won the state title last year, also finished 12-1.