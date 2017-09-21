Owasso (Okla.) safety Josh Proctor, an Ohio State commit, gets his Army Bowl jersey

Josh Proctor, an Ohio State commit, has been a big reason Owasso, Okla., is 3-0 this season. The senior safety has three touchdowns off returns, two from interceptions and the other on a kickoff.
On Thursday, he was presented with his honorary jersey as part of the Army All American Bowl Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.
“The best thing was being honored,” Proctor said. “The jersey fits good to me.”
Not many players from Oklahoma sign with Ohio State. None of the current Buckeyes are from Oklahoma.
“I just liked the school as far as sports and the education,” Proctor said. “A lot of people here were confused.”
Considered by 247Sports to be the No. 34 prospect in the country, he is one of three U.S. Army All Americans from Oklahoma, along with Westmoore offensive lineman Brey Walker and Putnam City (Oklahoma City) defensive end Ron Tatum.
Owasso is 3-0 and plays Mustang on Friday. The Rams are considered a contender to break the stranglehold on the big school state title that has been held by Union (Tulsa) or Jenks the past 22 years. Last season, Proctor was sidelined by a knee injury when Owasso lost 59-3 to eventual state champion Union.
“We’re working every day and we are excited to see if we can break the streak,” Proctor said. “The team is closer than it has ever been.”