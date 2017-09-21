Owasso (Okla.) safety Josh Proctor, an Ohio State commit, gets his Army Bowl jersey

Josh Proctor, an Ohio State commit, has been a big reason Owasso, Okla., is 3-0 this season. The senior safety has three touchdowns off returns, two from interceptions and the other on a kickoff.

On Thursday, he was presented with his honorary jersey as part of the Army All American Bowl Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.

“The best thing was being honored,” Proctor said. “The jersey fits good to me.”

Not many players from Oklahoma sign with Ohio State. None of the current Buckeyes are from Oklahoma.

“I just liked the school as far as sports and the education,” Proctor said. “A lot of people here were confused.”