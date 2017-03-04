Menu
Basketball

Owen Groesser makes another 3, now for Rochester Adams

Members of the Van Hoosen Middle School basketball team hoist Owen Grosser, an eighth grader, onto their shoulders after playing against Reuther Middle School at Rochester High School in Rochester, Mich., on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2013. Grosser made Sports Center top ten highlights by scoring three three's in a row. ANDRE J. JACKSON/Detroit Free Press

Four years ago, Owen Groesser made ESPN’s Top 10 plays on “SportsCenter” for hitting two three-pointers in a game for Van Hoosen Middle School in Rochester Hills.

The crowd went wild that night against Troy’s Boulan Park, screaming, chanting and waving signs emblazoned with Owen’s name. A Twitter campaign, called #GetOwenOnSportsCenter, worked to perfection as video of Owen, who has Down syndrome, went viral.

Now, Owen and his long-range stroke are back. He’s now a senior at Rochester Adams and hit a three-pointer in his final high school home game Tuesday night, a loss to Sterling Heights Stevenson.

