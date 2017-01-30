Ozark, Kickapoo among teams in state baseball rankings

Ozark and Kickapoo will start the high school baseball season ranked in the top 10 in the state, and Aurora is a consensus No. 1.

The first Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association puts Aurora as the No. 1 Class 4 baseball team in the state. The Houn’ Dawgs placed third in the Class 4 state tournament in 2016 and return a nucleus of pitchers in senior Zac Shoemaker and juniors Wyatt Sparks and Austin Erickson.

In Class 5, the largest Classification, Ozark opens the season ranked sixth and Kickapoo ninth.

The Tigers and the Chiefs both enjoyed winning seasons in 2016, but both teams saw their seasons cut short in the Class 5 District 11 playoffs. Nixa beat Ozark (18-11) 1-0 in the district semifinals, then upset Kickapoo (24-8) 5-2 in the district title game.

A 2016 state championship and a 25-5 campaign allows Mountain Grove to start the season No. 1 in Class 3. The Panthers return 6-foot-7 pitcher Alex Moore, who pitched 10 innings in two days to help Mountain Grove win the state title last June.

MHSBCA 2017 preseason high school baseball rankings

Class 5

1. Jefferson City

2. Lindbergh

3. Rockwood Summit

4. Lee’s Summit West

5. Poplar Bluff

6. Ozark

7. Francis Howell

8. Vianney

9. Kickapoo

10. Hickman

Others receiving votes: Staley, Platte County, Christian Brothers College, Rock Bridge, Holt, Webb City, Liberty North, Jackson, Smith-Cotton

Class 4

1. Aurora

2. MICDS

3. Boonville

4. Fulton

5. Helias Catholic

6. North County

7. Lutheran South

8. Smithville

9. Carl Junction

T10. Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)

T10. Westminster

Others receiving votes: Bolivar, Monett, Lutheran St. Charles, St. Francis Borgia, St. Joseph Lafayette

Class 3

1. South Callaway

2. Summit Christian

3. Scott City

4. Mountain Grove

5. Lawson

6. Strafford

7. Butler

8. Cuba

9. Caruthersville

10. Bowling Green

Class 2

1. Valle Catholic

2. Canton

3. Plato

4. Lincoln

6. Mansfield

7. Crane

8. Sturgeon

9. Chaffee

10. Scotland County

Others receiving votes: Purdy, Bismarck, Liberal, West Platte, Clopton, Galena

Class 1

1. Bell City

2. Northwest (Hughesville)

3. Silex

4. Oran

5. St. Elizabeth

6. Braymer

7. Green City

8. Cooter

9. Hurley

10. Macks Creek