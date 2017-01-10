P.J. Fleck on fire: Minnesota adds four more commits in one day

There are few coaches who have made a more dramatic recruiting start to his new tenure than P.J. Fleck has at Minnesota. After landing six recruits in one of his first days on the job, the new Golden Gophers coach landed four more in another day.

Nate Umlor, Kyle Sassack, Mohamed Ibrahim and Tyrone Chambers all officially committed to Minnesota late Sunday. The four additions brought Minnesota’s tally to 10 new recruits under Fleck’s very brief tenure. Umlor and Sassack are both Michigan natives who were committed to Fleck at Western Michigan, as was Chambers, an Ohio resident.

The more significant recruit, in terms of trends, may be Ibrahim, a star at D.C.-area power Good Counsel who had no connection to Western Michigan or Fleck whatsoever and decided to commit to the Gophers after Fleck’s hiring. In that way, he’s the first of 10 commits to be an organic addition to the Gophers’ flock.

“Having Coach Fleck there and the relationship we have we’re going to keep building on it,” Ibrahim told 247 Sports. “I feel like he’s a player’s person. I connected to him as soon as we started talking. That was a big thing having that family environment.”

Like virtually all the other new Minnesota commits, Ibrahim said the ability to compete in the Big Ten was a major factor in his decision, where he’ll play against his home state school. He’s also joining a rapidly growing crop of Minnesota commits; 10 of the program’s 21 pledges have all committed since Fleck’s arrival less than a week ago.