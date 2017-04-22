P.J. Washington, Brandon McCoy win MVPs in highlight-filled Iverson Classic

While it did not reach 200 points, Team Honor downed Team Loyalty 198-152 on Friday night in the first Allen Iverson Roundball Classic.

Kentucky-bound P.J. Washington scored 37 points to lead Team Honor and was named his team’s MVP in the highlight-filled contest in Iverson’s hometown area of Hampton Roads, Va.

“It was great to show our talents in front of Allen, to show we can play at the next level, and I think he believes we can do it,” Washington told The Daily Press.

Xavier-bound Naji Marshall added 25; Wake Forest-bound Chaundee Brown and Kentucky-bound Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each had 21; and Texas-bound Matt Coleman, a Virginia native, had 20.

For Team Loyalty, uncommitted Brandon McCoy was named MVP with 34 points and Kentucky-bound Quade Green 32.