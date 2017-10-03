Pa. youth wrestling coach among victims of Las Vegas shooting

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – Shippensburg Police confirmed Tuesday morning that Bill Wolfe Jr. died as a result of the mass shooting in Las Vegas this weekend.

“Please continue to hold our entire family as well as those affected across the nation in your unending prayer,” the statement reads.

Wolfe’s aunt Dora Wolfe said Tuesday morning, “I thank everyone for their prayers, and please ask for continued prayer for their family.”

She said she has seen so much love and support from the community.

“It’s just so senseless,” She said. “Such a waste.”

Wolfe was a professional engineer. He worked at Carl Bert & Associates, Shippensburg, for five years. He is the son of former borough manager William Wolfe.

He was also a coach with both elementary wrestling and the Little League in Shippensburg.

Pastor J. R. Wells, who led a prayer vigil Monday evening, knew Wolfe for several years while Wolfe was growing up.

“He was very respectful young man,” Wells said, adding that was his favorite thing about him. “He always has respect and he’s always been uplifting.”

The vigil was held before the family had word on Wolfe’s condition Monday night.

Wolfe and his wife, Robyn, were at the Route 91 Harvest Festival celebrating their 20th anniversary. They got separated during the shooting, and the family went much of Monday without word on what happened to Wolfe.

Wolfe’s aunt Dora Wolfe said Monday night that she was happy to see the kind of support the Shippensburg community gave to the family.

“Just look around you and see the support that’s here and the love,” Dora Wolfe said. “It is true, it is a small community but they all come together when you need it the most. “

Shippensburg Greyhound Wrestling began a GoFundMe page Monday night, in the event there were costs related to the shooting.

