Package deal: Hawkins duo of Joseph Lewis and Greg Johnson go to Southern Cal

Southern Cal landed two elite prospects from the same high school on Wednesday, with Joseph “Jody” Lewis and Greg Johnson of Hawkins (Los Angeles) choosing the Trojans over Nebraska and Oregon.

Lewis was considered the No. 31 player overall and the No. 4 wide receiver according to 247Sports.com’s composite recruiting rankings.

“I chose USC because it was close to home and stuff,” Lewis said. “I also feel like I can make it another home. Me and the coaching staff had developed a good relationship. … I’m just ready to start this thing and get this thing going. This is a big opportunity for me because I have big shoes to fill and I’m going to compete right away.”

Johnson, who is 5-10 and 185 pounds, was considered the No. 102 player and No. 1 athlete according to the same rankings.

“I know things like this don’t come often,” Johnson said. “It took a lot out of me to come up with this decision. … I want to thank everybody that gave me wisdom. It was the school that I watched growing up all the time. Things fell in place with this decision. Adoree (Jackson) left and that had an impact. I’m hoping to compete early and fight for a starting spot. I’m the type of person who wants to do everything to help my team win.”

Johnson said his connection with Lewis made his decision a little easier.

“Me and Joseph go back to middle school in the seventh grade,” Johnson said. “We talked about this for a while and things just fell in place. I’m happy to spend the next three or four years with him.”

Lewis, who is 6-1 and 204 pounds, missed several weeks of the season with a fractured ankle. Like Johnson, he was considered a strong lean toward Southern Cal and they made their last official visit to the school on Jan. 27.