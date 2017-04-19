Legendary Pahranagat Valley football coach faces 225 charges in criminal complaint

Ken Higbee, who led Pahranagat Valley (Nev.) to a national eight-man football record 104 consecutive victories, has been charged with 225 counts in a criminal complaint that includes forgery, misconduct and one count of theft, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday.

Higbee was charged with 76 felony counts and 149 gross misdemeanor counts and is accused of moving sports equipment from C.O. Bastian High School in Caliente – the school where he is the principal – to the Pahranagat Valley football program.“At the end of the day, he never put a dollar in his pocket,” Higbee’s attorney, Bret Whipple, told the Review-Journal. “They’re really making a mountain out of a molehill here. It’s truly outrageous.”

“He should probably not have transferred some of the equipment from one school to the other … Everything that he did was not for him personally, but for the community.”

Pahranagat Valley principal Mike Strong said Higbee remains the school’s football coach. He has been on administrative leave. He said the school is not expected to take immediate action.

After waiving his initial appearance, Higbee will face a yet to be scheduled preliminary hearing.

Higbee’s team won nine consecutive state titles before losing the Class 1A state title game to Spring Mountain in November, snapping the long winning streak.