Paige Rickman's timely performances key as Regis makes push

Paige Rickman’s determined play helped Regis High School’s girls basketball team get back to the state playoffs.

The 5-foot-9 senior post scored 12 points and had nine rebounds in Tuesday’s 42-32 win against East Linn in the Tri-River Conference league playoffs.

No. 9 seed Regis travels to play at Gold Beach in Saturday’s round of the OSAA Class 2A state playoffs.

This is the American Family Insurance All-USA Mid-Valley weekly watch list for basketball:

Ryan Brown, South Salem boys basketball: The sophomore post scored 25 points in Tuesday’s 81-71 win against McNary.

Tyler Walker, Cascade boys basketball: The senior guard scored 20 points in Tuesday’s 81-77 win against Newport.

Andrew DeJager, Crosshill Christian boys basketball: The junior scored 23 points in Tuesday’s 63-38 win against Oregon School for the Deaf.

Evina Westbrook, South Salem girls basketball: The senior point guard scored 31 points in Tuesday’s 67-34 win against McNary.

Sarah Teubher, Sprague girls basketball: The senior guard scored 19 points in Tuesday’s 53-47 win against McMinnville.

Kyle Greeley, West Salem boys basketball: The junior guard scored 28 points in Tuesday’s 95-47 win against North Salem.

Halle Wright, Cascade girls basketball: The junior point guard scored 16 points, had seven assists and six rebounds in Tuesday’s 56-40 win against Newport.

Daisy Correa, Gervais girls basketball: The junior post scored 14 points in Tuesday’s 37-28 win against Colton.

Elizabeth Chavez, Central girls basketball: The sophomore guard scored 15 points in Wednesday’s 44-34 win against Lebanon.

Madison Hull, Western Mennonite girls basketball: The senior point guard scored 32 points and had 19 rebounds in Thursday’s 57-48 win against Regis.

Delaney Henery, West Salem girls basketball: The senior scored 20 points in Friday’s 55-44 win against McNary.

Morgan Winder, South Salem girls basketball: The junior forward scored 18 points in Friday’s 65-44 win against McMinnville.

Paige Alexander, Silverton girls basketball: The freshman wing scored 11 points in Friday’s 51-24 win against Lebanon.

Meagan Mendazona, Central girls basketball: The freshman guard scored 19 points and had nine rebounds in Friday’s 33-31 win against Dallas.