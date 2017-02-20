Paige Rickman's timely performances key as Regis makes push

Paige Rickman’s determined play helped Regis High School’s girls basketball team get back to the state playoffs.
The 5-foot-9 senior post scored 12 points and had nine rebounds in Tuesday’s 42-32 win against East Linn in the Tri-River Conference league playoffs.
No. 9 seed Regis travels to play at Gold Beach in Saturday’s round of the OSAA Class 2A state playoffs.
This is the American Family Insurance All-USA Mid-Valley weekly watch list for basketball:
Ryan Brown, South Salem boys basketball: The sophomore post scored 25 points in Tuesday’s 81-71 win against McNary.
Tyler Walker, Cascade boys basketball: The senior guard scored 20 points in Tuesday’s 81-77 win against Newport.
Andrew DeJager, Crosshill Christian boys basketball: The junior scored 23 points in Tuesday’s 63-38 win against Oregon School for the Deaf.
Evina Westbrook, South Salem girls basketball: The senior point guard scored 31 points in Tuesday’s 67-34 win against McNary.
Sarah Teubher, Sprague girls basketball: The senior guard scored 19 points in Tuesday’s 53-47 win against McMinnville.
Kyle Greeley, West Salem boys basketball: The junior guard scored 28 points in Tuesday’s 95-47 win against North Salem.
Halle Wright, Cascade girls basketball: The junior point guard scored 16 points, had seven assists and six rebounds in Tuesday’s 56-40 win against Newport.
Daisy Correa, Gervais girls basketball: The junior post scored 14 points in Tuesday’s 37-28 win against Colton.
Elizabeth Chavez, Central girls basketball: The sophomore guard scored 15 points in Wednesday’s 44-34 win against Lebanon.
Madison Hull, Western Mennonite girls basketball: The senior point guard scored 32 points and had 19 rebounds in Thursday’s 57-48 win against Regis.
Delaney Henery, West Salem girls basketball: The senior scored 20 points in Friday’s 55-44 win against McNary.
Morgan Winder, South Salem girls basketball: The junior forward scored 18 points in Friday’s 65-44 win against McMinnville.
Paige Alexander, Silverton girls basketball: The freshman wing scored 11 points in Friday’s 51-24 win against Lebanon.
Meagan Mendazona, Central girls basketball: The freshman guard scored 19 points and had nine rebounds in Friday’s 33-31 win against Dallas.