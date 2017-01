Galena hired Annie Di Loreto, a former standout athlete at the school, as the Grizzlies girls soccer coach.

Galena athletic director Greg Sakelaris also announced the hiring of Antion Swinton as the boys track and field coach.

Di Loreto, formerly Annie Baxter, played soccer and basketball at Galena and played soccer at Nevada. She also coached soccer at McQueen.

Swinton is a Bishop Manogue graduate (2011).