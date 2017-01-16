Pair of MSU hoops recruits make McDonald's All-American Game rosters

Sunday night, the McDonald’s All-American Game rosters for the girls and boys games were announced.

Perhaps the most prestigious of all the high school basketball all-star selections, there isn’t a lot of local flavor this time around.

But, there are a pair of Michigan State commits, one from each gender.

For the boys, La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere’s Jaren Jackson Jr. was selected. The 6-foot-10, 255-pounder with game similar to former Heat star Chris Bosh committed to MSU back in September. He’s the son of former NBA forward Jaren Jackson and WNBA players association official Terri Carmichael Jackson.

Jackson’s La Lumiere team is the best in the nation, according to USA TODAY and undefeated.

For the girls, Kenosha (Wis.) St. Joseph Catholic’s Sidney Cooks is on the team and committed to MSU. The 6-4 forward, ranked the No. 5 overall prospect by ESPN HoopGurlz, committed to the Spartans in November.

