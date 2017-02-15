USA Today Sports

Pairings for girls hoops district tournaments

Pairings for girls hoops district tournaments

News

Pairings for girls hoops district tournaments

Butler forward Kiara Cain drives through Sacred Heart guard-forward Natalie Fichter, left, and Sacred Heart guard Grace Berger, right. 08 February 2017

Butler forward Kiara Cain drives through Sacred Heart guard-forward Natalie Fichter, left, and Sacred Heart guard Grace Berger, right. 08 February 2017

Here are the pairings for next week’s girls basketball district tournaments involving Louisville-area teams. All times are p.m. Seeds are in parentheses:

SIXTH REGION

21st at Fairdale

* Monday – Beth Haven (5) vs. Valley (4), 6

* Tuesday – Beth Haven-Valley winner vs. Holy Cross (1), 6

* Wednesday – Fairdale (3) vs. Pleasure Ridge Park (2), 6

* Friday – Final, 6

22nd at DeSales

* Thursday – Iroquois (4) vs. Butler (1), 6; Western (3) vs. Doss (2), 7:30

* Friday – Final, 5:30

23rd at North Bullitt

* Tuesday – Southern (4) vs. North Bullitt (1), 5:45; Bullitt Central (3) vs. Moore (2), 7:30

* Thursday – Final. 6:30

24th at Bullitt East

* Monday – Whitefield Academy (5) vs. Jeffersontown (4), 6:30

* Tuesday – Whitefield Academy-Jeffersontown winner vs. Bullitt East (1), 6; Fern Creek (3) vs. Mercy (2), 7:30

* Thursday – Final, 7

SEVENTH REGION

25th at Manual

* Monday – St. Francis (5) vs. Shawnee (4), 4:30; Portland Christian (6) vs. Central (3), 6

* Tuesday – St. Francis-Shawnee winner vs. Manual (1), 6; Portland Christian-Central winner vs. Presentation, 7:30

* Friday – Final. 6

26th at Male

* Monday – Collegiate (4) vs. Male (1), 6; Brown (3) vs. Assumption (2), 7:30

* Wednesday – Final, 6:30

27th at Sacred Heart

* Tuesday – Seneca (4) vs. Sacred Heart (1), 6; Waggener (3) vs. Atherton (2), 7:15

* Wednesday – Final, 6

28th at Christian Academy

* Monday – Kentucky Country Day (4) vs. Eastern (1), 6; Ballard (3) vs. Christian Academy (2), 7:30

* Wednesday – Final, 7

EIGHTH REGION

29th at Oldham County

* Tuesday – North Oldham (4) vs. Trimble County (1), 6

* Wednesday – Oldham County (3) vs. South Oldham (2), 6

* Friday – Final, 6

30th at Collins

* Tuesday – Shelby County (4) vs. Anderson County (1), 6

* Wednesday – Collins (3) vs. Spencer County (2), 6

* Friday – Final, 6

, , , , , , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home