Pairings for girls hoops district tournaments

Here are the pairings for next week’s girls basketball district tournaments involving Louisville-area teams. All times are p.m. Seeds are in parentheses:

SIXTH REGION

21st at Fairdale

* Monday – Beth Haven (5) vs. Valley (4), 6

* Tuesday – Beth Haven-Valley winner vs. Holy Cross (1), 6

* Wednesday – Fairdale (3) vs. Pleasure Ridge Park (2), 6

* Friday – Final, 6

22nd at DeSales

* Thursday – Iroquois (4) vs. Butler (1), 6; Western (3) vs. Doss (2), 7:30

* Friday – Final, 5:30

23rd at North Bullitt

* Tuesday – Southern (4) vs. North Bullitt (1), 5:45; Bullitt Central (3) vs. Moore (2), 7:30

* Thursday – Final. 6:30

24th at Bullitt East

* Monday – Whitefield Academy (5) vs. Jeffersontown (4), 6:30

* Tuesday – Whitefield Academy-Jeffersontown winner vs. Bullitt East (1), 6; Fern Creek (3) vs. Mercy (2), 7:30

* Thursday – Final, 7

SEVENTH REGION

25th at Manual

* Monday – St. Francis (5) vs. Shawnee (4), 4:30; Portland Christian (6) vs. Central (3), 6

* Tuesday – St. Francis-Shawnee winner vs. Manual (1), 6; Portland Christian-Central winner vs. Presentation, 7:30

* Friday – Final. 6

26th at Male

* Monday – Collegiate (4) vs. Male (1), 6; Brown (3) vs. Assumption (2), 7:30

* Wednesday – Final, 6:30

27th at Sacred Heart

* Tuesday – Seneca (4) vs. Sacred Heart (1), 6; Waggener (3) vs. Atherton (2), 7:15

* Wednesday – Final, 6

28th at Christian Academy

* Monday – Kentucky Country Day (4) vs. Eastern (1), 6; Ballard (3) vs. Christian Academy (2), 7:30

* Wednesday – Final, 7

EIGHTH REGION

29th at Oldham County

* Tuesday – North Oldham (4) vs. Trimble County (1), 6

* Wednesday – Oldham County (3) vs. South Oldham (2), 6

* Friday – Final, 6

30th at Collins

* Tuesday – Shelby County (4) vs. Anderson County (1), 6

* Wednesday – Collins (3) vs. Spencer County (2), 6

* Friday – Final, 6