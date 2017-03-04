Palm Bay, Heritage wrestlers reach finals

Seth Adeclat and Matt Cates will wrestle for state championships in Kissimmee tonight.

Adeclat, 120-pounder for Heritage, and Cates, Palm Bay’s 170-pounder, won state semifinal matches this morning and will compete for titles sometime after 6:30, when the first finals matches are scheduled to begin at Silver Spurs Arena.

Five other Brevard County wrestlers remain alive in consolation rounds, including the three semifinalists who lost their first Saturday matches: Zac Viers of Space Coast (195) and Palm Bay’s Shane Stewart (132) and Bryce Poppell (160). All three are already guaranteed a state medal.

Five Brevard wrestlers reach state wrestling semis

Wrestlers in consolation can finish as high as third, and the top six in each weight class earn medals.

Astronaut’s Carson Kirk, at 106 pounds, has won his first match of the day and will medal. That’s true also for Palm Bay’s Dylan Perrow at 138.

