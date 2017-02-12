Palm Bay holds on to CCC wrestling title

Six Pirates won their weight classes and Palm Bay retained the Cape Coast Conference wrestling championship on Saturday at Bayside High.

Palm Bay scored 189.5 points to Melbourne’s 166 for its second consecutive title and the eighth in the last 11 years. Merritt Island, with 152.5 points, placed third.

“We wrestled above our heads,” said Pirates coach Sean Ballard.

Bayside’s Timothy Tran, the 113-pound champion, was named the outstanding wrestler for the lighter weights. Palm Bay’s Bryce Poppell, winner at 160, was the top upper-weight wrestler.

District championships for Brevard teams will be Thursday at Viera for 13-2A and Saturday at Cocoa for 8-1A. The state tournament will be March 3-4 at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.

2017 Cape Coast Conference wrestling

Team standings: 1. Palm Bay 189.5; 2. Melbourne 166; 3. Merritt Island 152.5; 4. Astronaut 122; 5. Space Coast 109.5; 6. Heritage 104; 7. Bayside 76; 8. Cocoa Beach 58; 9. Eau Gallie 57; 10. Rockledge 46; 11. Titusville 32; 12. Satellite 27; 13. Viera 25.5; 14. Cocoa 18.5.