Palm Bay's Dylan Perrow voted Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Palm Bay High wrestler Dylan Perrow, FLORIDA TODAY’s high school Athlete of the Week.

Perrow established new Pirates career wrestling wins and career pins marks last week and extended them while winning the 138-pound class at Cradle Cancer on Saturday. He is now at 172 wins and 118 pins.

Perrow Collected 40.05 percent of the 422 votes collected for four athletes represented.

Second place was Rockledge boys basketball player D.J. Richardson (37.68 percent), followed by Titusville boys basketball player Romeo Crouch (13.27 percent), and Rockledge girls basketball player Lapresha Stanley (9 percent).

