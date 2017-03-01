Palm Desert grad George Kosturos nabs lead in 'American Wrestler: The Wizard'

In 2010, George Kosturos was in a supporting role playing for Don Brady’s Aztecs’ hoops team and starring as Homecoming King in his senior year at Palm Desert High.

Today? Well, the 25-year-old Kosturos has graduated to a slightly bigger stage.

While earning a degree in Entertainment Communications at USC, Kosturos held silent but earnest desires to endeavor a career in acting. As he never particularly vibed with the thespian scene in college theater productions in which he’d toed the waters, Kosturos worked his own tradecraft, reading myriad books about performance, meticulously studying the films of his favorite actors and taking internships with outfits with which he felt he could learn the business side of entertainment.

“I’d actually asked myself, ‘If you could do anything you want, what would that be?'” Kosturos told me of his acting path over breakfast on a recent January morn at Manhattan’s in the Desert.

As his 2014 graduation from USC neared, Kosturos began the arduous process of auditioning for anything that came his way, and nearly nabbed a role as the Red Ranger on Power Rangers right out of the gate.

Despite his nascence to the Hollywood game and having no particularly high connections to the entertainment world, Kosturos pressed on with positivity and, right out of college, booked a supporting role in a Christmas movie (that went straight to DVD); shortly thereafter, he’d be cast in the first of an indie film trilogy, Caged No More, in which his character will own the starring role should the series’ third film eventually be made.

At the onset of 2015, however, Kosturos came across the opportunity to go to the mat with true stardom.

Enter “American Wrestler: The Wizard,” a true story loosely based on the life of the film’s producer and co-start Ali Afshar, who fled Iran during the hostage crisis in 1980 and discovered coming-of-age domestic traction as a standout high school wrestler in Petaluma, Calif., outside of San Francisco.

“It was a powerful movie that I really wanted to be a part of,” Kosturos says of his introduction to a story, set during a time that eerily echoes our country’s modern day struggles with xenophobia.

Auditioning for the athletic, lead role was not a problem. In concert with his hoops background, the ever-fit Kosturos has been involved in Olympic-style weight training since his sophomore year in high school, when he began working out with Nick Frasca, proprietor of The Yard Authentic Strength & Barbell in Palm Desert.

“We would go every day after school for two hours, and it would almost make me puke,” Kosturos recalls of first working with Frasca, with whom he still trains. “But Nick is a very nurturing coach, and his mentality has taken me a long way. It’s about doing things with the correct form.”

Kosturos further credits Frasca with instilling in him a sense of study and discipline which crosses over to his vocation.

“That goes a long way for me, learning the proper technique,” Kosturos says. “And as it connects to acting, when I was first trying to get in all these films, I knew I had to learn technique, just like with the weightlifting.”

Grabbing the immediate attention of the film’s casting director, Kosturos slipped between the gray area of actors who couldn’t wrestle and wrestlers who couldn’t act. Yet, arriving at the first audition weighing nearly 20 pounds more than the movie’s 136-lb. protagonist, a ripped-up Kosturos opted to be proactive and drop weight before his first call back, losing 15 pounds in 13 days in what he describes as a highly-unrecommended diet he’d modeled after Matt Damon’s dramatic weight loss to co-star in the 1996 film, Courage Under Fire.

Surviving the attrition of nearly a half dozen more call-backs, Kosturos was then invited to a table reading in which he was told by his manager that producers wanted a full accent.

While Kosturos may not yet be ripe with Hollywood contacts, his valley connections again came into play.

“So, I have these Persian friends from out here in the desert who I graduated from Palm Desert with, Peter and Paul Shaaf, my best friends in high school,” Kosturos smiles. “I called them and asked if they could go over the script with me and teach me the accent.”

In the spring of ’15, while driving from his home in L.A. back to the desert to see his friends and folks, Kosturos received a call from his manager while driving through Redlands, and was told to turn around.

Self-taught George Kosturos had grabbed the title role of The Wizard.

As he began a rapid two weeks of prep in NorCal, veteran actors Jon Voight and William Fichtner (“The Perfect Storm”, “Blades of Glory”, “Entourage”) would be added to the cast, filling the roles of Ali’s high school principal and wrestling coach, respectively.

Kosturos’s crash course in the sport fast ensued.

“I didn’t know any of the grappling techniques, any of the moves, so they had local wrestlers from Petaluma High come in and we trained every day,” Kosturos details. “They taught me the flips, the takedowns and just a lot of little things that would make me look like a wrestler. I learned a lot quick; it’s a brutal sport, the hardest sport I’ve ever done. But with just two weeks until we started shooting, it was sink or swim.”

Initially relying on Jiu Jitsu techniques he’d studied with Frasca as his backdrop for wrestling, Kosturos picked up the sport’s nuances quickly, his days as the Aztec’s hardcourt sixth man never far from his thoughts.

“When I watch a basketball movie, I can tell when a guy doesn’t even know how to shoot,” Kosturos says of creating believability in his mat métier. “And that was in the back of my mind the entire time.”

His prep time expired, filming for The Wizard began, and was shot in a mere 18 days, during which Kosturos performed all his own wrestling and stunts, including (spoiler alert) the famed “flying squirrel.”

Set for theatrical release in late April – including a hometown premier slated at The River at Rancho Mirage – valley viewers, whether pals with Kosturos or not, should prep for something pretty special.

Just before the close of the year, Kosturos loaned me a DVD screener of the film and I gather we had a silent agreement that I was going to write this column/review whether I thought the movie a dud or otherwise.

But it’s not a dud, and those aren’t simply my impressions, as The Wizard has become something of a film festival darling, earning 10 awards, including four individual recognitions for Kosturos.

His genuinely-believable grappling aside (in which he faces off against real high school wrestlers), Kosturos plays Ali with impressive reserve, calling upon aggression only when need be. Clad in awkward, ’80s-outsider attire, his skin paled by makeup, an Iranian accent in-tact, Kosturos (Greek in heritage) proves far more than an almond-eyed pretty boy under the watch of director Alex Ranarivelo. While Voight and Fichtner are fine if not forgettable in standardly-written supporting roles, Kosturos seriously pins this opportunity, excelling in scenes he shares with the real-life Ali Afshar (excellent, by the way) co-starring as his uncle.

Additionally, The Wizard could prove a sleeper score in a niche sporting genre which has rarely, if ever, been well-served by the silver screen (“Vision Quest”, anyone?). In the same way the “Caddyshack” grew into a cult hit for golf and “Miracle” brilliantly balanced culture and hockey, The Wizard may well bring an array of new wrestlers to the sport.

As for local boy George Kosturos? He’s a sixth man no more. And The Wizard may pave a path someday finding more than his festival nods and a Homecoming King crown on the mantle.