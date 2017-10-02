Parent: Western NY football coach hit, injured son in practice

A suburban Buffalo family claims a football coach intentionally hit their son in the back during a practice drill, leading to his back injury. Worse yet, the parents believe the incident may have been sparked by a complaint to the school district made by the father.

According to Buffalo ABC affiliate WKBW, Lake Shore (N.Y.) junior football player Branden Hutchinson has withdrawn from the team after he was allegedly injured by coach Drew Takacs during a drill in which Takacs came at an unaware Hutchinson from behind and hit him at full speed.

The contact allegedly sent Hutchinson flying, “about 5 yards,” and has led to a series of chiropractic visits for the teen. Even more concerning is the timing of the incident: Hutchinson’s father, Craig Hutchinson, allegedly sent an email to the district questioning Takacs’ play-calling less than a week before his son was injured in the practice run-in.

Parents in Lake Shore School District are calling for a football coach to be fired after they say he hit a player. https://t.co/PuiOnedeWU — News 4, WIVB-TV (@news4buffalo) September 30, 2017

“It’s disgusting. I don’t know how an adult could do this to a child,” Craig Hutchinson told WKBW.

The Lake Shore School District has reportedly initiated an investigation into the allegations against Takacs, but has declined to place the coach on leave while the investigation is ongoing.

The Eagles lost their most recent game, against Amherst Central (N.Y.) with the allegations against Takacs very much overshadowing the on-field proceedings.