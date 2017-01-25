Parents' disruption forces forfeiture of Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep boys soccer game

Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep’s home boys soccer game with Glendale Ironwood on Tuesday was called 20 minutes into the second half, because some Notre Dame parents refused Athletic Director Monica Barrett’s order to leave.

It was the final home game for 16 Notre Dame seniors, who were being celebrated. The 4 p.m. game on Notre Dame’s side field (not Bemis Field), was tied 1-1 with 20 minutes left when a skirmish broke out near the Notre Dame bench after an Ironwood player was given a red card.

Barrett said both coaching staffs did a good job controlling their players, after they had come together. She said that parents didn’t come onto the field, but they were “yelling and screaming.”

“That took the attention away,” Barrett said. “It probably took five minutes to clear the sides of parents.”

The official told Barrett that all spectators would have to leave, before the match could be finished. She said she made an announcement. They were given about 20 minutes to all comply.

But, according to Barrett, four Notre Dame parents refused to go.

“AD then told the officials they were forfeiting,” Gary Whelchel, head of officials for the Arizona Interscholastic Association, said in an email.

Barrett commended the Ironwood parents for leaving.

“A majority of the Notre Dame parents left,” she said. “About four of our parents chose not to leave. They were passionate and with the emotions for the team, they didn’t want to leave. I was just trying to create the atmosphere the officials wanted and we couldn’t get in compliance.

“There were no fights in the parking lot.”

Ironwood coach Tim Beck, whose 12-5-1 team could get a high seed in next week’s 5A Conference playoffs, said the incident occurred about 50 yards from his bench.

“We made sure no one left our bench, including coaches, so all we were able to do was shout directions to our players,” Beck said.

Todd Stengel, whose son, Jordan, plays on the Notre Dame soccer team, said he waited in his car in the parking lot when fans were told to leave the area.

“Fans were in the stands,” Stengel said. “The Ironwood dads came in front of our stands. They were trying to tell their kids to get in line. Our fans started yelling. Two kids were pushing. They got that broken up. It was mayhem on the soccer field, one thing after another.”

Notre Dame, which is 1-10-1, plays its final match Tuesday at Phoenix Arcadia.

