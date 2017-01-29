Paris tops NewCath for boys All 'A' title

Eric Johnson had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead the Paris High School boys basketball team to a 66-48 victory over Newport Central Catholic on Sunday in the championship game of the All “A” Classic state tournament at the Frankfort Convention Center.

Jekobi Wells added 15 points as Paris (19-6) won its first All “A” title. All “A” events are limited to the smallest 120 high schools in Kentucky, based on enrollment in grades 9-12.

Luke Moeves scored 17 points and Brennan Hall added 15 for NewCath (14-8), which won three straight All “A” titles from 2013-15.

Paris scored 16 points off 17 NewCath turnovers. The Greyounds committed just seven turnovers.

PARIS 66, NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC 48

Paris (19-6) – Tayjin Cunningham 9p; Jacques Dumphord 3p; Eric Johnson 19p, 3s; Marcus Ashford 9p, 5a, 3s; Jekobi Wells 15p; Ryan Davis 9p; Jordan Davis 2p.

Newport Central Catholic (14-8) – Brennan Hall 15p; Spencer Pangallo 5p, 4a; Luke Moeves 17p; Trey Wurtz 6p; Jalen McDaniel 3p; Brendan Luken 2p.