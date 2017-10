Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) is up nine spots to No. 10 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings.

The top nine teams remained unchanged, led again by Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) at No. 1. Among the top 10 teams, only Issaquah (Wash.) has suffered a loss.

Four newcomers enter the rankings, led by Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.) at No. 17.