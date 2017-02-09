Parkview to honor all time basketball greats to mark 60th anniversary

Parkview High School will honor some of its basketball greats as part of a yearlong anniversary celebration.

Six of the Vikings’ best boys basketball players will be honored Friday when Parkview (15-6) host Glendale (16-6) in a clash of Springfield squads with Class 5 District 11 playoff seeds dangling in the balance.

The ceremony will be part of the celebration of Parkview High School’s 60th anniversary.

“We picked a player from each decade and they are going to be recognized at halftime,” Parkview athletic director Jeremy McCoy said.

Virgle Frederick, Stan Jinks, Greg Cavener, Matt Miller, Anthony Moore and Erik Durham will be on hand to see the Vikings tangle with Glendale. The Falcons enter the game having won 10 of their last 11 games. Glendale coach Brian McTague hopes the Falcons will be quick to forget Tuesday’s 96-77 loss to Kickapoo and embrace their role as the antagonist for a ceremonial game.

Davis turns downtown to friendly sea, sinks 29 points as Kickapoo beats Glendale

“It’s going to be a big night at Parkview, a great atmosphere, so our guys need to be ready to go play,” McTague said.

Parkview and Glendale are scheduled to tip off at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Parkview High School boys basketball ‘all decades’ players



Virgle Frederick

Frederick was a first team all-state selection in 1966, a season in which Parkview went 27-1 and lost the Missouri Class L state championship game to Kansas City Central 52-48.

He was a member of the “Jolly Green Giants” squad that went 81-4 over the course of three years, won a 1965 state championship and went on a 50-game winning steak. Frederick averaged 16.4 points per game as a senior.

Stan Jinks

Parkview went 21-5 Jinks’ senior year in the 1974-1975 season. Coach Bob Brown steered the Vikings to the Class 4A sectional playoffs.

Jinks earned honorable mention all-state honors in 1975. Jinks scored an average of 13.3 points per game in three years of varsity basketball. He put up an average of 16.8 points per game as a senior.

Greg Cavener

Towering 6-foot-9 forward Greg Cavener scored 17.8 points per game and made all-state twice for Parkview in 1980 and 1981.

He went on to play for coach Norm Stewart at the University of Missouri, where he became a full-time starter as a sophomore.

Cavener finished his career for the Tigers with 1,097 points, 894 rebounds and a 54.8 field goal percentage.

Matt Miller

Miller scored 1,754 points in 95 games from 1993 to 1997. Miller is Parkview’s all-time top scorer and a two-time first team all-state selection. Miller scored 30 or more points in 11 different games.

Miller held the Springfield Public Schools boys basketball career scoring record from 1997 to 2012, until Dorial Green-Beckham set a record of 2,098 points.

He went on to Drury University, where he gained the moniker “Joe College” and scored 2,094 points in four years.

The two-time All-American’s No. 22 jersey is retired at Drury.

Anthony Moore

Moore helped Parkview go 22-5 in the 1996-1997 season in which Parkview won the Ozark Conference with a 10-0 record in league play.

Moore scored an average north of 14 points per game as a junior and senior.

Moore was a second team all-state selection for the 1998-1999 season, the first of four seasons the Vikings played under now Kickapoo coach Dick Rippee.

Erik Durham

Durham scored 44 points in an 83-62 home win over West Plains on Jan. 15, 2013. He shot 17-for-23 overall from the field. Durham scored 710 points in 28 games as a senior and previously ranks fourth all-time in scoring at Parkview.

Durham made all-state as a senior and went on to play two years of basketball at Lamar State College in Port Arthur, Texas, where he scored more than 16 points per game as a sophomore.

He is presently a senior at Jacksonville State in Jacksonville, Alabama, and averages 11.3 points per game.

Parkview boys basketball career scoring leaders

1. Matt Miller (1993-1997, 95 games) 1,754 points

2. Greg Cavener (1978-1981, 87 games) 1,549 points

3. Anthony Moore (1995-1999, 105 games) 1,418 points

4. Erik Durham (2009-2013, 99 games) 1,391 points