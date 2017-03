Former defensive coordinator Neil May, who also coaches the Parkway High School softball team, has been hired to replace David Feaster as the Panthers’ head football coach.

Feaster was fired last month.

May will continue to serve as softball coach, according to Principal Waylon Bates, during the transition. Bates said they would look at the softball situation at a later date.

Bates confirmed May’s hiring in a phone conversation on Tuesday. May met with the players earlier this morning.