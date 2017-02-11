Parkway in contention for state title

Parkway is in fighting position with Teurlings Catholics for the LHSAA Division II state wrestling championship as the Panthers trail only the defending state champ.

Parkway has placed eight wrestlers into Saturday’s semifinal matchups.

“We’re in striking distance of the one slot,’’ Parkway coach Emmett Beggs said. “You really don’t want to be in first after wrestling consolations. We’ve got seven in the semifinals. We’ve only had three guys knocked out. So we’ve got a couple of guys to go. We’ll see tomorrow.”

The Panthers still have a shot as Zachary Harper (113), Darryl Nicholas, Jr. (120), Trey Fontenot (126), Trevor Tamburo (132), Matthew Pitts (138), Ryan Huckaby (152), and Dalton Driggers (160) all will compete in semifinals Saturday morning at the CenturyLink Center.

Toby Fontenot (145), Carson Sanders (170), and Kaleb Garcia (182) can still add points to Parkway’s total through the consolation bracket. Nicholas, Jr. (120) also pulled one of the upsets in Division II as he knocked off No. 3 seed Christian Satchell of Sam Houston.

In other local Division II action, Haydon Shankle (132) and undefeated Jordan Myles (170) will Saturday in the semifinals for the Benton Tigers. Haughton’s big troop of DJ Monroe (195) and Johnny VanVeckhoven (285) continue in the semifinals. Nate Williams (138) will compete for third place for the Bucs. Kharman Small and William Tepenpaw will battle for the third-place prize for Bossier.

In an upset, Kevin Bonapart (220) pinned No. 4-seeded Christopher Norris from North DeSoto in final minute. Chase Bates (152) and Cody Hickman (160) continue on for a title for the North DeSoto Griffins.

Airline is currently in fourth place with 122.0 points in the Division I standings. Division I currently has a Crescent City block in the top three with Holy Cross leading with 179.0 followed by Brother Martin at 173.0 and Jesuit 168.5.

The Vikings started out with a great first session with 10 of their 14 wrestlers reaching the quarterfinals. The quarterfinals were brutal on the Vikings as three emerged to the semifinals: Christian Walden (160), Darrell Evans (182), and Matt Salinas (195).

The Vikings held strong in the consolation bracket as seven survived to wrestle Saturday.

“I thought today we came in with a mindset to come in and be a top-three team,’’ Airline coach Chris Knotts said. “Right now we are (fourth) ending the first day.

“We still have 10 guys that are in for our team with three going into the semifinals and seven competing for third-place championships. With that said, the quarterfinal round was a big pivotal point for us to make a run for what we are going to do. We didn’t meet the goals. Didn’t see some performance from guys we wanted to see. Those guys are in and still competing.”

De La Salle is dominating the Division III competition with 120.0 points. The closest northwest Louisiana challenger is Lakeside in ninth place with 43.0. The Warriors’ Noah Willis and DJ Harvey will wrestle in the semifinals.

Evangel is in 12th place with 25.0 points. Trey White (285) will be the only Eagle to compete for a state title, although four Evangel wrestlers survived to compete for third. Loyola’s Reese Ebarb (182) will attempt to bring the Flyers an individual title Saturday.