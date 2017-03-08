Parkway may be close to naming a football coach

Parkway could have a new head football coach as early as next week, according to principal Waylon Bates.

“We hope to have someone in place before the start of spring break,” Bates told The Times. “The interview process has begun and we have a lot of strong candidates.”

The Panthers are hoping to find a coach who can build on the success created by David Feaster, who was 59-17 in six seasons in south Bossier before he was relieved of his coaching duties by Bates in mid-February.

Bates was mum on how many candidates have applied for the position didn’t release names of potential candidates. But he did say there were several qualified applicants from the area.

“We have a number of people with strong character and experience in the field,” Bates said. “We plan to hire the person who can best serve Parkway High School and its football program.”

The interview process is being conducted by a committee of Parkway teachers and administrators.

“We always do it that way, whether it’s for teachers or coaches,” Bates said. “I don’t just make the decision by myself, because everybody asks different questions.

“We are taking our time because we want to be thorough.”

The assistant coaches at Parkway have remained in place, according to Bates, who said none had requested transfers to date. And the players, including 5-star wide receiver Terrace Marshall and 4-start quarterback Justin Rogers, remain at the school despite rumors other schools were attempting to take advantage of Feaster’s departure by poaching them.

“No kids have come to me with anything like that, and I think Parkway will be just fine,” Bates said. “It’s a great school with a number of great athletic programs.”

