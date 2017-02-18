Parkway slips by Evangel in District 1-5A contest

The Parkway Panthers overcame significant turmoil at the school on Friday to win a basketball game against Evangel Friday night in the Eagles’ gym.

The removal of head football coach David Feaster caused quite stir, according to teachers at the school. Coach Mike Guess’s club still pulled out a 55-53 win in the regular season finale.

Football players Justin Rogers and Terrace Marshall combined for 22 points in the contest for Parkway (14-11, 5-7), while Chase Turner added 11 and Devon Hill 10.

The Eagles (19-9, 6-6) were led by Justin Holmes with 14 points, JaiMichael Randle with 13 and Izavier West with 11.

Loyola 60, Calvary 47: At Loyola, Deven Malancon poured in 22 points and Anthony Taylor Jr. added 12 for the Flyers in the win. The Cavaliers were topped by Troy Davis with 18 points and Tank Davis with 13.

Airline 69, Southwood 56: The Vikings (23-6, 11-1) further solidified their District 1-5A title, clinched on Tuesday night, with an easy win over the Cowboys. Fred Lemons led the way with 18 points. The Cowboys (17-15, 8-4) lost despite 15 points from Maliq Smith and 12 from Roderick Stinson.

Captain Shreve 83, Haughton 58: At Shreve, Cameron Davis poured in a game-high 30 points for the Gators (15-1, 5-7), while RJ Heard added 16 and Graham Smith 10. The Bucs fell to 3-25 overall and 0-12 in district.

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6