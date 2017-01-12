Parkway’s McKnight, Benton’s Gatti choose colleges

Parkway’s Rob McKnight, one of the top senior running backs in the area, has verbally committed to sign with Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas.

“It is a place my family likes and it feels like it’ll be a good fit for me,” currently playing basketball for the Panthers. “I plan to go up there on a visit this weekend.”

McKnight original verballed to Conference USA-member UTSA before decommitting in December.

The 5-11, 195-pound McKnight rushed 94 times for 951 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching 33 passes for 56 yards and 7 more scores last fall for coach David Feaster. During the regular season, he was the fifth leading rusher in Caddo and Bossier parishes with 767 yards.

“Football should be no problem for Rob, but the main thing with JUCOs is adjusting to the lifestyle,” Feaster said. “It’s not like high school and isn’t like college in a lot of ways either. You have to be self-disciplined, and I believe Rob has the maturity to handle that.”

Independence, a junior college, finished 5-4 overall, 4-3 in the KJCCC this past season, closing the 2016 campaign with four consecutive wins. The Pirates lost 25-7 to NJCAA National Champion Garden City, a conference foe.

In other recruiting news, Benton’s baseball standout Hal Gatti will sign a letter of acceptance to attend Division III ETBU in the school library Thursday at 10 a.m. D-III schools are not allowed to award athletic scholarships.

“Hal is a 3-year varsity letterman. He has always been a great team player and role player on the past three teams, and is now in a position to be an everyday starter,” Benton coach J.D. Stephens said.

Gatti has played first base in the outfield and as a designated hitter for the Tigers.

