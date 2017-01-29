Pat McAfee to headline 2017 Indiana Sports Awards

Pat McAfee — Colts Pro-Bowl punter, comedian, philanthropist — will headline this year’s Indiana Sports Awards, coming April 27 to Clowes Memorial Hall.

McAfee will deliver the keynote address at the annual event celebrating the state’s most accomplished high school athletes. He is the Colts’ nominee for the NFL’s 2016 Salute to Service Award, given to a player for his support of U.S. service members. Since he was a rookie in 2009, McAfee has volunteered his time and donated money to help service members. He also has played to packed houses with his comedy show.

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Calibri}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

“I’m very excited to be speaking at the high school sports awards,” McAfee said. “I can’t wait to share some stories that’ll hopefully inspire the next generation of athletes to be more than just successful on the field/court. I’ve learned to be successful in life, you can’t be afraid to help your community. Life is about fulfillment, not stats.

“I can’t wait to spend the evening with some of Indiana’s finest humans. I’ll see you there.”

The event will honor athletes in 38 categories — specific sports as well as well as at-large entries such as Male and Female Athletes of the Year. The event will be theater-style this year, similar to the ESPYs. It will feature video tributes of all nominees and the announcement of IndyStar Mr. Basketball, presented by the Indiana Pacers, and IndyStar Miss Basketball, presented by the Indiana Fever.

The show will be hosted by IndyStar’s Justin Mack and Stephanie Wang.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. for red carpet entry and photos, and the event will begin at 8 p.m.

Nominees for awards in the fall sports already have been announced, including Brownsburg’s Hunter Johnson, the 2016 IndyStar Mr. Football presented by Marian University. Go to IndyStar.com or read The Sunday Star for updates on winter athletes’ top performances in our regular features, Athletes of the Week presented by Defenders, and the fan-chosen Athletes of the Month.

For the annual awards, athletes are nominated for the top honor in their sport by coaches’ associations and IndyStar sports staff. Winners are selected by IndyStar sports staff. IndyStar will publish the names of the nominees and winners in the newspaper and on IndyStar.com.

Want more information? Go to indianasportsawards.com for tickets or information about the sports awards. Email Stephanie.Thompson@indystar.com for sponsorship opportunities.

See 2016-17’s weekly and monthly nominees so far.

Want to attend?



The Indiana Sports Awards event is April 27 at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis. Doors open at 7 p.m.; the show starts at 8 p.m. Nominated athletes and one parent attend for free. Other tickets may be purchased for $33 each at indianasportsawards.com.