Patient Wilmington Charter holds off Tower Hill, runs record to 3-0

WILMINGTON – When the Wilmington Charter girls lacrosse team needed to settle down Tuesday afternoon, they could count on senior goalkeeper Rebecca Dolan to do it with her voice as well as her play in net.

Dolan recorded seven saves, stopping three shots from point-blank range in the final three minutes as the fifth-ranked Force improved to 3-0 by spoiling No. 3 Tower Hill’s season opener 10-9.

“Those shots are crucial in close games, it gives me a chance to settle down and focus,” explained Dolan. “Those are key moments where I have to make a stop.”

“Becca is always clutch in every situation, especially big situations,” said senior midfielder Kendall Adkins, who led the Force with five goals on the afternoon. “She saved our butts a couple of times on breakaways and she’s really the leader of our defense.”

Offensively, Adkins was the spark for Charter, who fell behind 3-1 in the first half after early goals from Maggie Podolsky, Brianna McCoy and Sarah Zungailia. She sparked a 4-2 Force run to end the first half with a hat trick and with help from Annika Sernyak’s two goals, tied the score at 5-all at the break.

In the second half, the Force decided to slow the game down and it paid off with Adkins finding Elyse Lamey for the go-ahead goal less than three minutes in.

From there, Charter only took shots when necessary, passing the ball around to keep the Hillers’ potent offense at bay, with Dolan directing traffic from the other side of the field.

“It’s really important to pace ourselves, especially against a team like Tower Hill because they’re a very fast team, Dolan said. “If we can prevent them from getting the ball, that gives us a huge advantage.”

“We took our time and passed the ball around and only took shots when we knew we had them,” Adkins added. “We were only up one or two goals the whole game so we wanted to make sure they didn’t have as many opportunities.”

And the few opportunities Tower Hill had down the stretch, Dolan turned most of them away, stopping three penalty shots to keep the Force ahead by a goal.

Charter got some needed insurance from freshman Mackenzie Gilmartin to open up a two-goal lead with 1:54 to play. Zungailia managed to slip a shot past Dolan with one second left, but the Force held on for the win.

“We’re feeling pretty good today, but we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves,” Adkins said. “We do hope this can be inspiration for us for the rest of the season.”

Brianna McCoy and Sarah Zungailia each recorded a hat trick for Tower Hill. Isabel Zungailia handed out six assists and Parker Brown also made six saves in goal for the Hillers.