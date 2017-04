Georgetown has the first commitment of the Patrick Ewing Era in Jahvon Blair, a 2017 point guard from Athlete Institute (Orangeville, Ontario).

Blair averaged 23.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season for Athlete Institute. He picked the Hoyas over Georgia Tech among others.

The 6-3 Blair also fills a need after Jordan Brand Classic selection Tremont Waters asked for and was granted his release.