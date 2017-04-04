Patriots DE Trey Flowers has jersey retired at Ala. high school

.@CHS_HSVfootball retiring #88 jersey of @Patriots DE & Super Bowl champ @III_Flowers. I think he's grown a little since the school picture. pic.twitter.com/WwzTetLyRC — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) March 28, 2017

Trey Flowers was one of the breakout stars during New England’s 2016-17 Super Bowl run. Now he’s been appropriately honored by his high school alma mater.

Flowers, who competed for Columbia High School in Huntsville, Ala., was honored with a school ceremony in which his No. 88 jersey was retired.

Still just 23 years old, Flowers made headlines with his 2.5 sacks in the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons, but he truly emerged over the course of the entire season, racking up seven sacks, eventually supplanting All-Pro Chris Long in the starting lineup and creating havoc through defensive backfields across the NFL.

That took him back to Columbia High, where the Eagles star is now officially one of the school’s all-time greats.

“It’s definitely something special to be able to go back to your school and have your jersey retired,” Flowers said at his Huntsville ceremony. “Being able to learn and grasp basic concepts at Columbia High School, I had a 4.0, so just understanding how to study, how to prioritize your time, because you know I was balancing sports and academics. Once I got to college, I wouldn’t say fairly easy, but I understood what it took to be a scholar and an athlete.”

He certainly understood the athlete part, where he’s continued to thrive since becoming a professional. Just ask the Falcons.