Pats make a statement in win over Warriors

Lincoln has now won six of its last seven games, and if it didn’t put the rest of Class AA on notice during this recent streak, it most likely got everyone’s attention after Tuesday’s 71-53 domination over cross-town rival Washington.

The Patriots improved to 10-7 on the season and play their final three games all at home.

“We’ve never put Washington down 20. That was just a team effort,” Lincoln coach Matt Daly said. “It feels like it’s coming together at the right time.”

Lincoln features the school’s all-time leading scorer in Anna Brecht. The senior has been on a scoring tear over the past several years and against Washington, she scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds. But Tuesday belonged to point guard Sydney Rosinsky, who finished with a game-high 25 points, which included seven 3-pointers.

Rosinsky scored at the halftime buzzer, giving Lincoln a 29-28 lead. It was her seventh point of the game. Then, a quarter of a lifetime happened. Rosinsky hit six 3-pointers in the frame, four in the final 95 seconds. Rosinsky’s heroics helped turn a three-point lead with 2:37 to play in the third to a 15-point lead at the end of the quarter as the Patriots led 59-44 after she buried her final 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“I don’t think I’ve had quite a quarter like that. I’ve been in a bit of shooting slump so this feels good,” Rosinsky said. “I went to the gym for a long time yesterday, trying to get my shot and mechanics back. I got it back to feeling like it used to and I just let it fly tonight. Once you start hitting, you don’t think and you just let it fly.”

Rosinsky wasn’t the only one with a big third quarter. Brecht scored just three points in the quarter, but senior Brooke Luitjens also helped pick up the scoring slack as she finished with 11 in the third. Lincoln got the lead to as many as 21 in the fourth quarter.

“This group just stayed disciplined tonight. They didn’t do anything out of the ordinary and didn’t take too many risks,” Daly said. “To see this team make the extra pass and to be unselfish with the ball and stepping up and making big shots, it was just good basketball.”

Washington (9-7) did a decent job on Brecht early in the game. She took the opening tip down the lane and looked to give the Patriots a quick lead, but Brecht was stuffed by Washington point guard Jada Cunningham, who came up with the ball. She pushed it up the floor and found Kelsi Kearney, who hit a 3-pointer for an early lead. The Warriors scored moments later for its biggest lead of the game at 5-0 when Cunningham scored.

Washington didn’t have a player in double figures with Kearney and Taylor VanderVelde leading the way with nine points each. The Warriors seem to be spiraling a bit heading in to tournament play as Washington has now lost five of its last six.

After Washington opened the 5-0 lead, Lincoln went on a 20-7 run to lead 20-12 with 6:47 to play in the second quarter when Brecht scored. Despite getting down by eight, Washington hung tough and regained the lead three minutes later at 21-20. The second quarter saw six lead changes, including a final time on Rosinsky late 3-pointer as time expired.

Up only one at halftime, the two teams combined for 46 third quarter points with Lincoln pulling away late due to Rosinsky’s 3-point display.

“We really didn’t change anything at halftime,” Daly said. “We just executed our offense well and found the open person and knocked down open shots.”

WASHINGTON (9-7)

Maham Shah 3 0-0 7, Kelsi Kearney 3 1-3 9, Jada Cunningham 1 3-5 5, Taylor VanderVelde 2 4-4 9, Emily VanBrockern 0 0-0 0, Brynn Heinert 1 3-4 6, Sidney Kennedy 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Miedema 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Fischer 0 0-0 0, Olivia Gasca 0 0-0 0, Peyton Rymerson 3 0-0 7, Lily Bartling 1 3-6 5, Megan Nolan 0 0-0 0, Jami Samiya 1 3-4 5. Totals: 15 12-17 53.

LINCOLN (10-7)

Sydney Dunn 0 0-0 0, Anna Brecht 6 11-13 23, Courtney Klatt 1 0-0 2, Sydney Rosinsky 8 2-4 25, Brooke Luitjens 5 0-0 11, Baylie Embry 0 1-2 1, Karli Soyland 0 0-0 0, Lexi Hochstein 1 0-0 3, Mya Wilson 0 0-0 0, Morgan Hansen 0 0-0 0, Jayda Hallman 3 0-0 6, Charlotte Goodhope 0 0-0 0.

Washington 12 28 44 53

Lincoln 18 29 59 71

3-point goals – SFW 6 (Kearney 2), SFL 9 (Rosinsky 7). Rebounds – SFW 28 (Bartling 6), SFL 32 (Luitjens 11). Assists – SFW 6 (Cunningham 4), SFL 11 (Luitjens 4). Steals – SFW 6 (Heinert 2), SFL 8 (Brecht 3). Blocked Shots – SFW 2 (VanBockern 1, Bartling 1), SFL 4 (Brecht 3). Turnovers – SFW 16, SFL 15. Total fouls – SFW 17, Harrisburg 17. Fouled Out – none.