Paul VI (Va.) avenges loss, moves up to No. 2 in Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax, Va., moved from No. 2 in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings. Head coach Scott Allen explains a drill to members of the girl’s basketball team during practice. (Photo: Rafael Suanes/USA TODAY Sports Images),

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) avenged its only loss, knocking off then-No. 2 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) to move up a spot to No. 2 in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings.

The Panthers went 3-0 for the week to improve to 24-1: Honesty Scott-Grayson had 20 points in  a 58-54 defeat of then-No. 2 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.); Amira Collins had 21 points in a 71-45 win at Good Counsel (Olney, Md.); and Mikayla Vaughn had 21 points in a 64-45 defeat of Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.).

St. John’s only fell to No. 3 with the loss. The Cadets won their other two games for the week as Aisha Sheppard had 16 points in a 71-49 defeat of St. Mary’s Ryken (Leonardtown, Md.) and 19 points in a 74-47 defeat of Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.).

The only new team in the rankings is No. 25 South (Wichita). The Titans won their 47th game in a row as Tre’Zure Jobe had 20 points in a 42-26 defeat of Bishop Carroll (Wichita).

The team that had the biggest push this week is St. Frances (Baltimore). The Panthers (25-0) rose six spots to No. 13 after they defeated regionally ranked National Christian Academy (Fort Washington) 75-74 in overtime on Nia Clouden’s jump shot.

