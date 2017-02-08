Paul VI (Va.) stays atop latest Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings

The top five teams remain the same in the Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings, but in a slightly adjusted order.

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) is No. 1, followed by Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.). Archbishop Mitty (San Jose) moves one spot above St. John’s (Washington, D.C.). Centennial (Las Vegas) remains No. 5.

Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.) stays at No. 6, followed by Miami Country Day. Duncanville (Texas) and Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) switches places with Duncanville up to No. 8. Butler (Louisville) is up a spot to No. 10.

Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) starts the second 10, followed by Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), North Central (Indianapolis) and St. Frances Academy (Baltimore).

Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.) is No. 16, ahead of Long Beach Poly (Calif.), which moved up two spots. Etiwanda (Calif.), Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.) and Male (Louisville) round out the top 20.

The final five are Timberview (Arlington, Texas), Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), Fayetteville (Ark.) and newcomers Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.) and Amarillo (Texas).