Paul VI (Va.) stays No. 1, Centennial (Las Vegas) up to No. 3 in Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) solidified its spot atop the Super 25 Computer rankings for girls basketball with its victory against St. John’s (Washington, D.C.).

Paul VI avenged its lone loss of the season and moved to 24-1 with a 58-54 victory. Honesty Scott-Grayson had 20 points.

Centennial (Las Vegas) moves up to No. 3, followed by St. John’s and Archbishop Mitty (San Jose).

Miami Country Day is up a spot to No. 6, switching places with Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.). Duncanville (Texas), Riverview (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) round out the top 10.

St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) moves up four spots to No. 11, followed by Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), Butler (Louisville) and Long Beach Poly (Calif.).

Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.) remains No. 16, ahead of Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.), Etiwanda (Calif.), Timberview (Arlington, Texas) and Male (Louisville). Timberview is up from No. 21.

The final five are newcomer Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.), Amarillo (Texas) and Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.).