Peach County (Ga.) continues to fight for co-champions credit after late call in state title game cost it a shot

The Georgia Class AAA title game is nearly two weeks in the past, but the debate over which team deserves to be the champion is still raging.

On Monday, tens of people connected with the Peach County football program officially protested the events of the final minutes of Dec. 8’s 10-6 Calhoun victory, which was essentially capped when Peach County receiver Noah Whittington’s late touchdown reception was ruled an incomplete pass. Multiple replays showed that call to be an error.

As reported by the Macon Telegraph, Peach County coach Chad Campbell made an official plea to the GHSA board, asking officials to either declare the teams co-state champions or replay the game’s final four minutes.

Down 10-6, Peach County scored a TD on 4th & 9 w/ 3 minutes left. REFS CALLED IT INCOMPLETE. Game winning touchdown w/ 3 minutes left is called INCOMPLETE by the refs. THE REF JUST BLEW THE 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP. Worst call I’ve ever seen on THIS STAGE #GHSA #Peach #Calhoun pic.twitter.com/YNt0Q9OgV0 — Cody (@CodeMan10x) December 8, 2017

“We’ll go out and play on the concrete,” Campbell told the Telegraph. “We think we deserve something.

“It’s very sickening. It was a very, very awful night for those 85 kids who worked their behind off. And for that kid who caught that ball and scored, who sat in that locker after that ballgame and thought he let his teammates down. I wish you could have seen it. I wish you would have been the one who had to console him.”

From the GHSA’s perspective, nothing could be done at the meeting. GHSA attorney Alan Connell told the larger than normal crowd that Monday’s meeting was informational alone and that no action would be taken at the event.

That didn’t sit well with Campbell or the other Peach County representatives in the audience.