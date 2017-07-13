Peach Jam: Top-ranked player Marvin Bagley III stars with Kevin Durant watching

Peach Jam is ongoing and among the visitors to the Nike EYBL championship event was NBA Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant.

Durant was in the house to watch Marvin Bagley — the top-ranked player in the Class of 2018 — play for Phoenix Phamily. Bagley, from Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), had 25 points and 11 rebounds and shot 10-for-21 from the field in a victory against Mokan Elite.

Durant stopped by for a hug with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on the way to his seat.

Bagley was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA First Team in 2016-17.

Here are the highlights courtesy of BallIsLife: