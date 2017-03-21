Peachtree Ridge (Ga.) moves to No. 1 in Super 25 spring boys soccer

Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.) has moved into the top spot in the first edition of the regular season of the USA TODAY High School Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for spring boys soccer.

Peachtree Ridge, ranked No. 7 in the preseason Super 25, is 9-0 but one of those wins was by shootout 4-3 against Duluth (Ga.).

RELATED: Full Super 25 for spring boys soccer

River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) is up two spots from the preseason to No. 2 with a 9-0-1 start. Union (Tulsa) moves from No. 8 to No. 3.

Preseason No. 1 Dalton (Ga.) is No. 4 after a loss to Fort Payne (Ala.).

Albermarle (Charlottesville, Va.) rounds out the top 5.

Omaha Westside (Omaha, Neb.) is the highest ranked among the newcomers at No. 8.

Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) is next among the newcomers at No. 9, followed by No. 13 Interlake (Bellevue, Wash.), No. 1 Falls Church (Va.), No. 17 Clarkston (Ga.), Montgomery Bell (Nashville), No. 19 Viewmont (Bountiful, Utah), No. 21 Mountainview (Auburn, Wash.), No. 23 Langley (McLean, Va.) and No. 25 Todd Beamer (Federal Way, Wash.).