Pearl's (Miss.) Dylan Kelly voted Super 25 Top Star

In undoubtedly the tightest races of the season, Dylan Kelly of Pearl (Miss.) has been voted Super 25 Top Star.

Kelly, who had a punt return touchdown, touchdown catch, and touchdown run, received 38,514 votes. The second-place finisher, Deondrick Glass of Katy (Texas), had 38, 475.

That’s a difference of just 39 votes, which is insanely close given that there were 92,540 votes cast in all.

Kelly is the 13th of the weekly winners and will be part of voting for Super 25 Top Star of the Season in December. Players are only eligible to be named the weekly Top Star once during the season.