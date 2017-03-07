Pella Christian outlasts Van Meter in overtime, advances to 2A semifinals

Larry Hessing was looking for big plays from his key players on Tuesday morning at Wells Fargo Arena. The longtime Pella Christian boys’ basketball coach knew his team would need some if they wanted to keep their season alive.

“These guys have done this all year long,” Hessing said. “They finally made a couple of plays, and we were able to hang on.”

Overtime was needed to decide Tuesday’s opening game at the Iowa boys’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena. In the end, Pella Christian outlasted Van Meter, 52-49, to advance to Thursday’s Class 2A semifinal round.

Van Meter (23-2) nearly pulled the tournament’s first major upset. The Bulldogs, in their first state tournament appearance since 1936, jumped out to a 20-14 halftime lead, anchored by freshman Ian Abrahamson’s eight first-half points off the bench.

“Ian’s done a great job for us,” Van Meter coach Jed Alexander said. “You bring him off the bench, and you doublecheck that he’s a freshman. He was the reason we got a couple of our bigger wins during the regular season.

“But really proud of our guys’ effort. They battled with a team that’s been one of the best in the state the last few years. We’re a little new to the show this year, but we showed we belong.”

But the Eagles (21-4) opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run for a 24-20 lead. The game went back and forth from there, featuring nine total lead changes and six ties, the last coming when Van Meter’s Blake Fryar clanked home a three in the waning moments of regulation.

Pella Christian’s Alex Pringle opened the extra period with a 3-pointer and a mid-range jumper on back-to-back possessions, giving the Eagles a 45-41 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. He finished with 18 to lead Pella Christian, followed by Levi Jungling’s 14 and David Kacmarynski’s 12.

“Coach told us to start shooting more and be more aggressive,” Pringle said. “Once we did that, it all started to click for us.”

Three Bulldog players also scored in double figures. Abrahamson scored 12 while JJ Durflinger added 11 and Jack Trudo scored 10. As a whole, the Eagles out-rebounded Van Meter, 30-27, and also shot 17-of-21 from the free-throw line — including 7-of-8 in the extra period.

The victory secured Pella Christian’s spot among the final four teams in the 2A tournament, the third consecutive year in which the Eagles have done so. Hessing said that if his key players continue to make big plays, they might find themselves playing for a title come Friday night.

“We’re really prepared to take care of the ball at the end of games,” Jungling added. “I’m confident in all five guys on the court.”

Van Meter (49) — Durflinger 11, Trudo 10, Fryar 5, Johnson 2, Schmitt 7, Abrahamson 12, Potthoff 2. Also played — Pomeroy. Totals: 18-42, 8-13.

Pella Christian (52) — Howerzyl 3, Jungling 14, Pringle 18, Kacmaryinski 12, Veenstra 2, Haveman 3. Also played — Roose, Flagel, Vander Molen. Totals: 15-42, 17-21.

Van Meter…8 12 9 11 9 — 49

Pella Christian…6 8 13 13 12 — 52

3-pointers — Pella Christian 5 (Pringle 3, Jungling 2), Van Meter 5 (Durflinger 3, Fryar 1, Abrahamson 1). Fouls — Van Meter 17, Pella Christian 15. Technical Fouls — None. Fouled Out — None.

Cody Goodwin covers high school sports, college basketball recruiting and Drake athletics for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.