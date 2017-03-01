Pella girls avenge soccer loss to Lewis Central

Kiara Bradley doesn’t want another state runner-up trophy. She already has enough of those.

Bradley scored 18 points to lead fourth-ranked Pella to a 47-43 victory over No. 5 Council Bluffs Lewis Central in the Class 4A quarterfinals of the girls’ state basketball tournament on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

“We’re ready to be No. 1,” Bradley said. “It’s going to take a lot of hard work, but I think we can do it.”

Bradley played on Pella’s state runner-up team a year ago. She also helped the Lady Dutch to state runner-up finishes in soccer and volleyball in 2016.

Pella lost to Lewis Central, 5-0, in the Class 2A soccer final last June.

“We saw a couple tweets (about soccer), so we kind of got amped up on that,” Bradley said. “Basketball is a whole different game, not like soccer at all. But we were ready for them, and we were excited to play here again.”

Ciara Buchheit and Katie Vander Molen each added nine points as Pella (20-4) defeated Lewis Central in the Class 4A quarterfinals for the second straight year. The loss ended an 18-game winning streak for the Titans (22-2).

Buchheit and Vander Molen are also members of the Pella soccer team.

“That loss kind of set a fire in us,” Buchheit said. “We don’t like losing obviously, so it was good to get that win today.”

Lewis Central held a 19-15 lead at halftime before Pella erupted for 22 points in the third quarter. The Lady Dutch had four of their eight 3-point goals in the period, two of them by Buchheit.

“I think it was just us having some seniors who didn’t want this season to end,” Buchheit said. “We knew that we had some goals in mind. Those 16 minutes were really crucial for us, and we came out big in that third quarter.”

Bradley, Vander Molen and Annika Pingel also had a pair of 3-pointers for Pella. The Lady Dutch went 8-for-18 from behind the arc.

“Our game is a little more up-tempo, and in the first half Lewis Central did a fantastic job defensively of taking that away,” said Pella coach Jerod Garland, whose team will meet No. 1 Marion in Friday’s semifinals. “The bottom line is you’ve got to knock some shots down, and we had some girls who did that. We have a few girls who can shoot it, so you can’t really key in on one person.”

Freshman Megan Witte led Lewis Central with 17 points. Maegan Holt added 11, about nine points below her average.

“We wanted some revenge for last year,” Holt said. “We played as hard as we could, but we didn’t finish where we wanted to.”

LEWIS CENTRAL (43)—Ma. Paulsen 5, Holt 11, Witte 17, Pomrenke 7, McK. Paulsen 3. Also played—Rigatuso, Parks, Wilson. Totals 12 15-19.

PELLA (47)—Van Vliet 5, Buchheit 9, K. Bradley 18, Vander Molen 9, Pingel 6. Also played—Wichhart, Lambert, Holterhaus, C. Bradley. Totals 13 13-19.

Lewis Central.10 9 10 14—43

Pella…………..11 4 22 10—47

3-point goals—LC 4 (Ma. Paulsen, McK. Paulsen, Pomrenke, Holt), P 8 (Bradley 2, Vander Molen 2, Pingel 2, Buchheit 2). Fouls—LC 18, P 15. Fouled out—Holt. Technicals—None.