Pella (Iowa) has 42-game winning streak snapped by Dallas Center-Grimes

DC-G senior quarterback Damon Clapper lead his team to a win against Pella (Photo: Lee Navin, Des Moines Register)

GRIMES, Iowa — The streak is over.

Dallas Center-Grimes beat Pella 10-7 on Friday night.

The loss snapped the Dutch’s 42-game winning streak, which was the sixth-longest streak in the country entering Friday night and dated to the beginning of the 2014 season.

The nation’s longest active 11-man winning streak belongs to Kimberly (Wis.), which ran its run to 58 games Friday night.

The Mustangs improve to 2-0 while Pella falls to 1-1.

DCG took a 3-0 lead into half, but Pella claimed the lead after quarterback Ryan Gustafson hit Gabriel Thomas for a 26-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. The Mustangs reclaimed the lead for good when Damon Clapper hit Thomas Erickson on a 54-yard slant route-turned-touchdown with less than five minutes left in the game.

The Mustangs open district play next week against Greene County. The Dutch have their home-opener next week against Bondurant-Farrar.

