Pella (Iowa) has 42-game winning streak snapped by Dallas Center-Grimes

GRIMES, Iowa — The streak is over.

Dallas Center-Grimes beat Pella 10-7 on Friday night.

The loss snapped the Dutch’s 42-game winning streak, which was the sixth-longest streak in the country entering Friday night and dated to the beginning of the 2014 season.

The nation’s longest active 11-man winning streak belongs to Kimberly (Wis.), which ran its run to 58 games Friday night.

The Mustangs improve to 2-0 while Pella falls to 1-1.