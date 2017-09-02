Pella (Iowa) has 42-game winning streak snapped by Dallas Center-Grimes

GRIMES, Iowa — The streak is over.
Dallas Center-Grimes beat Pella 10-7 on Friday night.
The loss snapped the Dutch’s 42-game winning streak, which was the sixth-longest streak in the country entering Friday night and dated to the beginning of the 2014 season.
The nation’s longest active 11-man winning streak belongs to Kimberly (Wis.), which ran its run to 58 games Friday night.
The Mustangs improve to 2-0 while Pella falls to 1-1.
DCG took a 3-0 lead into half, but Pella claimed the lead after quarterback Ryan Gustafson hit Gabriel Thomas for a 26-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. The Mustangs reclaimed the lead for good when Damon Clapper hit Thomas Erickson on a 54-yard slant route-turned-touchdown with less than five minutes left in the game.
The Mustangs open district play next week against Greene County. The Dutch have their home-opener next week against Bondurant-Farrar.