Pella takes on 4A's best — and thrives — at Waukee's girls' invitational

WAUKEE, Ia. — Pella’s girls’ track team showed it belonged with the state’s best Tuesday.

The Lady Dutch, who finished second in Class 3A last year, won four events and earned an award for the most relay points in the Waukee Girls’ Invitational.

Pella faced bigger schools, like defending 4A state champion Waukee, Valley and Cedar Falls, in the meet.

“At first, it was pretty intimidating,” said sprinter Emily Vos, who won the 100 meters and ran legs on three first-place relays, “but when we realized we could keep up with them, it got a lot better.”

Pella won the 4×100, 4×200 and the sprint medley. Vos also took the 100, in 12.73 seconds.

Waukee won five events and Cedar Falls took four in the 12-team field.

“Coach called it a miniature Drake Relays,” Vos said.

Waukee flexed its muscles in the hurdles. The Warriors took first in the shuttle relay and won the top two places in the 100 and 400 hurdles.

Senior Hannah Schau, who will attend Northern Iowa, won the 100 hurdles in 15.12 seconds. Sydney Winger took second in 15.24.

Mary Gray won the 400 hurdles in 1:06.34, followed by Lauren Nelson in 1:08.32.

Those four girls combined to run 1:02.96, the state’s fastest time this year, in the shuttle.

“It’s really fun to compete with a group of girls who are all at the same level,” Schau said. “It’s made me a lot stronger, a lot better hurdler.”

Waukee’s Kat Moody won the shot put with a throw of 43-1 1/2, the longest toss in the state this season.

Cedar Falls’ Auriona Kimbrough won the 400 and ran on the winning 4×400. The team also took the distance medley and the 4×800.

Valley’s Helen Gould, a sophomore, took first in the 1,500.

She said the mild winter days in February allowed her to get some outdoor training in preparation for the season.

“I really liked the warmer weather,” Gould said. “It was nice to go outside and get my run in.”

Gould said she’s been inspired to run. She recalled watching the 4A state cross country awards ceremony in Fort Dodge when she was a freshman. As the top 15 girls received medals to a cheering crowd, she envisioned herself joining them.

“I turned to my friend and said, ‘Next year, I’m going to be up there,'” Gould said.

Last fall, she took 11th in the meet and received a medal.

Gould ran 4:45.65 in the 1,500, the third-fastest time in the state this spring.

The Winners:

Team Scoring (Relays Only)

1. Pella 51; 2. Waukee 48; 3. Cedar Falls 46; 4. Ankeny 28; 5. Johnston 16; 6. tie, Ames, Roosevelt and Valley, 15; 9. Boone 12; 10. Indianola 11; 11. Ankeny Centennial 10; 12. Norwalk 6.

Shot put: Moody 43-1 1/2

Discus: Hoyman (I) 129-3

High jump: Roquet (J) 5-5

Long jump: Malek (P) 16-10 1/4

Sprint medley: Pella (Thoreson, Malek, Vos, A.Pingel) 1:51.45

3,000: Toot (J) 11:03.60

4×800: Cedar Falls (Ross, Schmitz, Kvale, Michael) 9:48.19

Shuttle hurdle relay: Waukee (Gray, Winger, Nelson, Schau) 1:02.96

100: Vos (P) 12.73

Distance medley: Cedar Falls (Sterrett, Longnecker, Davis, Kvale) 4:32.65

400: Kimbrough (CF) 1:02.04

4×200: Pella (K.Pingel, A.Pingel, Malek, Vos) 1:46.62

100 hurdles: Schau 15.12

800: Akason 2:19.31

200: Vanderholt (N) 26.97

400 hurdles: Gray 1:06.34

1,500: Gould (V) 4:54.65

4×100: Pella (Thoreson, A.Pingel, Malek, Vos) 50.09

4×400: Cedar Falls (Kimbrough, Schmitz, Kvale, Michael) 4:07.45

@media screen and (max-width: 736px) {

h3.presto-h3 {font-family: “Futura Today Demi” !important;

padding-bottom: 30px;

padding-top: 15px;

}

.presto-h2 {

padding: 10px 20px;

font-size: 150%;

}

}

h3.presto-h3 {

font: 18px ‘Futura Today Demibold’;

}

h2.presto-h2 {}

.presto-h2 {}