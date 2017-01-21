Peninsula High (Calif.) celebrates 25th anniversary of unbeaten Super 25 girls basketball champs

Peninsula High in Palos Verdes (Calif.) had a reunion Friday night to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the team that went 33-0 and finished No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 girls basketball rankings.

Ranked No. 1 in the preseason, the Panthers moved to No. 1 in late December 1991 after beating powerhouse Christ The King (Middle Village, N.Y.), ranked No. 11 at the time, in the Eastern Invitational Tournament of Champions. Peninsula also beat Cardinal O’Hara (Springfield, Pa.), which was No. 10, at the event.

The team has four starters who signed Division I scholarships on the same day: guard Kristen Mulligan and forward Monique Morehouse to Auburn, guard Raquel Alotis to UC Santa Barbara and center Jeffra Gausepohl. The only non-senior starter, Mimi McKinney, would go on to be a two-time high school All-American and play at Virginia.

The team was coached by Wendall Yoshida, who won the Super 25 title in his first year at Penninsula after 11 years at Palos Verdes. He is currently the school’s athlete director.