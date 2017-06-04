Penn State commit Ricky Slade earns Under Armour All-America Game invitation

Ricky Slade, ranked as the No. 2 running back in the nation, was the lone player to earn an invitation to the Under Armour All-America Game at the camp series stop in Baltimore.

Slade, from Hylton (Woodbridge, Va.), is a Penn State commit.

Slade has continued to get bigger and stronger over the last few years. He now stands at 5-9 and 195, about 22 points heavier than when he was a freshman.

He ran for 1,309 and 18 touchdowns as a freshman, but missed four games his sophomore year with a broken leg. Last season, he came back from a minor meniscus injury to run for 1,509 yards and 16 touchdowns and had 338 receiving yards and four touchdown catches. He also ran for 292 yards and four touchdowns in a game and was named first-team 6A all-state.

In late April, he received an invitation to The Opening Finals after his performance at a regional event in Virginia.

Also Saturday, Brandon Smith received a Future 50 invitation. A 2019 outside linebacker from Louisa County (Mineral, Va.), he has 14 offers, including Penn State, Georgia, Florida State, North Carolina.