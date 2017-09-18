Penn State commit Shaquon Anderson-Butts receives Under Armour All-America Jersey

Harrisburg (Pa.) four-star wide receiver Shaquon Anderson-Butts received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Monday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

A 6-foot, 202-pound athlete is the 48th ranked player at his position, and 11th in the state Pennsylvania.

Anderson-Butts committed to Penn State in July, adding to James Franklin’s already stacked class, which currently ranks No. 3 in the country, according to ESPN.

He will join fellow Nittany Lions commits Justin Shorter, Ricky Slade and P.J. Mustipher at the Under Armour All America Game, which is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.