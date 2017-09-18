USA Today Sports

Penn State commit Shaquon Anderson-Butts receives Under Armour All-America Jersey

Under Armour All-America Selection Tour

Harrisburg (Pa.) four-star wide receiver Shaquon Anderson-Butts received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Monday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

A 6-foot, 202-pound athlete is the 48th ranked player at his position, and 11th in the state Pennsylvania.

Anderson-Butts committed to Penn State in July, adding to James Franklin’s already stacked class, which currently ranks No. 3 in the country, according to ESPN.

Shaqoun Anderson-Butts presented his teammate and quaterback, Yahmir Wilkerson, with the Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

He will join fellow Nittany Lions commits Justin Shorter, Ricky Slade and P.J. Mustipher at the Under Armour All America Game, which is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

