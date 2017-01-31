Penn State lands 4-star Virginia LB Ellis Brooks

As the recruiting season rushes to a close, some Big Ten powers are pushing through big finishes. On Monday, Michigan may have earned some of the biggest headlines by landing four-star wide receiver Oliver Martin, but defending conference champ Penn State made noise of its own by netting a four-star linebacker, too.

The Nittany Lions received a commitment from Richmond Benedictine linebacker Ellis Brooks. The Virginia native chose Penn State, via a Tweet (of course) ahead of 26 other scholarship offers, including some from major conference rivals like Wisconsin and Michigan State and in-state powers Virginia Tech and Virginia.

According to Brooks, Penn State has been his “dream school for as long as I can remember.” Perhaps that ultimately made his decision easier, though the team’s rush through the second half of the season to a conference title also probably added enthusiasm to his push to join up.

Brooks was an Under Armour All-American, and was the focus of a very concerted late push by Penn State coach James Franklin and his program’s recruiting staff. The Nittany Lions only offered Brooks on Jan. 20, but had already had another in-home visit with the linebacker and also hosted him on campus.

That, as well as Brooks’ own prediliction to be a future Lion, appears to have been enough for one big late splash for Penn State.

“They’re my dream school,” Brooks told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “I just had a feeling going on campus there that I didn’t have on any of my other visits.”